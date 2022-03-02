Sacramento Kings invite fans to say final farewell to Sleep Train Arena before demolition

This event will be free and open to the public on Saturday, March 19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After playing 28 memorable seasons at the Sleep Train Arena — also formerly and more famously known as the ARCO Arena — the Sacramento Kings are hosting a final farewell for fans to say goodbye before the structure is demolished.

This event, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, will feature access to the arena, photo-ops, an opportunity for guests to write a farewell in the arena that will be included in the redevelopment construction, an opportunity for fans to take home complimentary memorabilia, an outdoor party with a DJ and food trucks.

This event, free to the public, will take place from 2 - 6 p.m. Kings' season ticket members will be granted early access to the event, beginning at noon.

Beginning March 7, fans can reserve up to four tickets at Kings.com/ARCOFarewell.

The Sacramento Kings played their last game at Sleep Train Arena in April 2016.

“As we close the final chapter of the arena in Natomas, we welcome fans to pay one last visit to the old barn,” Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé said in a press release. “That arena was widely known as the loudest place to play in the NBA, and the memories created there will last forever because one thing that remains consistent is the passion and devotion of our fans.”

In almost three decades, the former home of the Kings held more than 4,800 events and hosted nearly 43 million people. In June 2021, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with the city of Sacramento and California Northstate University, announced plans for redevelopment. The eventual home of California Northstate University's [CNSU] will house a 13-story teaching hospital with at least 400 beds.

The Kings still own the land, and are donating 35 acres for the hospital site. On Feb. 15, 2022, the Sacramento City Council unanimously voted to approve the zoning and design guidelines for the redevelopment of the site. An additional 12 acres of land on the grounds was just sold to the Natomas School District to build a school.

According to the Sacramento Kings, "demolition of the arena is set to take place within the next six months."

