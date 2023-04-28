Sacramento Kings fans show their pride ahead of Game 6

The series up until this point has been back and forth with each time winning their first two home games of the series. The Warriors currently lead the series.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors are preparing to battle it out Friday in a must-win Game 6 for the Kings in their first NBA playoffs series in almost two decades.

The series up until this point has been back and forth with each time winning their first two home games of the series.

Game 5 saw the Warriors win at Golden 1 Center. This game puts the Kings — led by the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year De'Aaron Fox — and the figurative ropes in a must-win situation to force a Game 7.

► Get More Kings Coverage: Subscribe to the Locked On Kings podcast and follow on YouTube.

Ahead of the tip-off, ABC10 took to social media to ask Kings fans to show off their purple pride. Below are some photos sent in by fans and tweets from ABC10 crews.

ABC10 Tweets

ABC10's Kevin John is inside Chase Center as both teams prepare for perhaps one of the biggest games of the series.

Calm before the storm. Game 6. pic.twitter.com/2anjsNMA0L — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 28, 2023

ABC10's Matt George captured some shoot around with De'Aaron Fox ahead of Game 6.

De'Aaron Fox showing off the Steph Curry range. pic.twitter.com/Xuz6X78b3a — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 28, 2023

ABC10's Becca Habegger is outside Chase Center as Kings and Warriors fans head inside or watch the game.

Let’s go @SacramentoKings!! We’re here outside the Chase Center talking with fans who are hoping to stay in the playoffs after tonight. Kings fans tell us they’re counting this drought-breaking season a success no matter what. @ABC10 #LightTheBeam 💜👑🏀🔦 pic.twitter.com/296k2C2IZU — Becca Habegger (@BeccaReports) April 28, 2023

Get Involved

Want to be included in this article? Show off your Kings pride by sending a photo to 916-321-3310.