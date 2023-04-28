Sacramento Kings fans show their pride ahead of Game 6

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors are preparing to battle it out Friday in a must-win Game 6 for the Kings in their first NBA playoffs series in almost two decades.
The series up until this point has been back and forth with each time winning their first two home games of the series.
Game 5 saw the Warriors win at Golden 1 Center. This game puts the Kings — led by the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year De'Aaron Fox — and the figurative ropes in a must-win situation to force a Game 7.
Ahead of the tip-off, ABC10 took to social media to ask Kings fans to show off their purple pride.
ABC10's Kevin John is inside Chase Center as both teams prepare for perhaps one of the biggest games of the series.
ABC10's Matt George captured some shoot around with De'Aaron Fox ahead of Game 6.
ABC10's Becca Habegger is outside Chase Center as Kings and Warriors fans head inside or watch the game.
