SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Kings are preparing for any potential protests ahead of tonight's game against the New York Knicks following the District Attorney's decision not to charge the two officers who fatally shot Stephon Clark last March.

Kings officials announced Monday morning that they'll be closing the main plaza at Downtown Commons in the afternoon, and only allowing ticketed guests only at the perimeter of the Golden 1 Center.

Last year, following the Stephon Clark's death, Black Lives Matter protesters occupied the DOCO plaza, forcing Kings officials to stop letting ticket holders into the game.

Officials say DOCO stores will also be restricted to ticketed guests once the plaza closes to the public.