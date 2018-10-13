Viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Whether or not the Sacramento Kings win or lose, the kitchen staff at the Golden 1 Center want to make sure everyone who visits leaves with a full stomach.

The Sacramento Kings unveiled their newest menu items for the Golden 1 Center in advance of the 2018-19 NBA season. Staying true to Sacramento's farm-to-fork motto, 90 percent of the food and beverages available to Golden 1 Center patrons are sourced from within 150 miles of the arena.

NEW LOCAL EATS COMING TO GOLDEN 1 CENTER FOR THE KINGS 2018-2019 SEASON—

MORE LOCAL EATS NEW TO GOLDEN 1 CENTER THIS SEASON:

“We are constantly working to improve the menus, encouraging the cultivation of new, mouthwatering bites while delivering the highest quality foods for fans and guests of Golden 1 Center,” Brien Kuznicki, Golden 1 Center Executive Chef, said. “Our goal is to create food items that go above and beyond – impressing fans and continuing the Slow Food ethos which focuses on sustainability.”

New menu items at the arena include:

Café Bernardo (Sections 101 and 216)

NorCal Burger – two grass-fed burger patties, topped with Oaxaca cheese, pickled jalapenos, sliced tomatoes, avocado, and house-made aioli on a hamburger bun.

Big Cheese (Section 108)

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese – house-smoked pork shoulder on sourdough bread and sliced cheddar cheese.

El Centro (Section 115)

Carne Asada Fries – french fries topped with grass-fed beef, Golden 1 Center’s unique nacho cheese and sour cream.

Chili Lime Salt Fries – french fries coated with Golden 1 Center’s perfect salt blend of flavors.

Porchetta House (Section 121)

Bistro Steak Sandwich – grass-fed sirloin flap on a fresh-baked roll, topped with house-made creamy horseradish sauce.

Rotisserie Chicken with Patatas Bravas – house-brined, half chicken rubbed with a rotisserie spice blend, served alongside brava spiced potato wedges.

Sacramento Kings' hand-crafted menu

Block Butcher (Section 124)

Brat Mac & Bier Cheese – rotini pasta noodles topped with Golden 1 Center’s bier cheese with bratwurst from Low Brau.

Mac & Bier Cheese – rotini pasta noodles topped with Golden 1 Center’s bier cheese.

Pretzel Bites and Bier Cheese – Golden 1 Center’s unique bier cheese paired with locally sourced pretzel bites.

Petra (Section 210)

Loaded Greek Fries – french fries tossed with red wine vinaigrette, Tzatziki sauce, lamb and beef gyro meat, and parsley.

Sweet Bird (Section 219)

Fried Chicken & Donut – house-brined, half chicken dipped in house-made, gluten-free spicy batter topped with house pickles and pickled red onions, and served alongside delicious Golden 1 Center brioche donuts.

Cheesecake Pop – vanilla cheesecake made in-house, covered in Guittard chocolate and rolled in sprinkles.

The Flavor Lab Cart (Section 109) is a rotating cart featuring new developments from Golden 1 Center’s kitchen including creations that coordinate with theme nights throughout the season.

Torta – choice of grass-fed barbacoa beef, shredded chicken or carnitas pork topped with sliced tomato, refried beans, and sour cream on a telera roll.

Burger Patch Cart (Section 123) features 100% plant-based, modern ingredients with nostalgic taste.

Patch Burger – Beyond Meat patty topped with a cheddar-style sauce, lettuce, a tomato slice, two cheddar-style slices and grilled red onion on a sourdough bun. Also available with double patties and double cheddar-style slices.

BBQ Patch Burger – Beyond Meat patty topped with Burger Patch BBQ sauce with lettuce, sliced tomato, two cheddar-style slices, Sweet Earth hickory strips and grilled red onion on a sourdough bun.

Patch Brats & Spicy Patch Sausage – your choice of Beyond Meat sausage with mixed bell peppers and onions, cheddar sauce and creamy mustard, all on a sourdough bun.

The new items are available for each home Kings' game and select arena events. On opening night, the arena will offer donuts inspired by current Kings' players.

