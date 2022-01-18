x
Sacramento

Arrest made in $2.75 million EDD fraud scheme in Sacramento County

According to the Sacramento County DA's Office, Jamie Williams-Major filed 166 EDD claims using the names of state prison inmates and other identities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An arrest has been made in what the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said is the largest known EDD fraud scheme in Sacramento County.

On Jan. 6, 2022, 35-year-old Jamie Williams-Major was arrested on 166 charges related to an EDD fraud scheme that totaled more than $2.7 million, according to a news release.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Williams-Major filed 166 EDD claims using the names of state prison inmates and other people's identities.

Law enforcement officials arrested Williams-Major along with six other people who were state and local inmates in April 2021. At that time, officials thought the people received more than $250,000 in an EDD scheme. After obtaining search warrants following Williams-Major's arrest in April, law enforcement officials found the fraud was 10 times larger than originally thought. 

Based on a previous news release, officials found "a significant amount of EDD paperwork belonging to fraudulent accounts and other fraudulent credit card evidence."

Williams-Major was arrested in Las Vegas and has been transported to Sacramento to face additional charges. Her arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 19.

