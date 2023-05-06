Sacramento leaders prioritizing well-being of 36 migrants relocated from Florida

"They realized they were probably in trouble and some of them thought they might get murdered."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lawmakers and community leaders are trying to help the 36 migrants who arrived in Sacramento on Friday and Monday.

On Tuesday, the priority at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, where various organizations met, is the well-being of the migrants who have had to go through some of the worst experiences trying to reach the U.S.

For the first time, through an audio recording, we heard the voice of one of the migrants dropped off in Sacramento.

In Spanish, one migrant says, "Well, either way, I feel very grateful and long live the people of Sacramento."

The Sacramento Area Congregations Together (Sacramento ACT) said the 36 migrants are being cared for after they said they were tricked onto a plane from El Paso, Texas.

"They feel scared. They said, halfway through their travels, they realized they were not going to a job site. Instead, they were gonna go somewhere far away. They realized they were probably in trouble and some of them thought they might get murdered, right?" said Gabby Trejo, executive director of Sacramento ACT.

This is after having to walk through several countries for up to seven months just to get to the border. Faith-based organizations now providing food, shelter and clothes to the group of men and women in their 20s and 30s.

"We're not publicly revealing their location, obviously, to protect their privacy. But be assured that they are safe, they are being well cared for and they're in good spirits," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said Tuesday that the three dozen migrants whom the state flew from the U.S. southern border to California on private planes all went willingly, refuting allegations by California officials that the individuals were coerced to travel under false pretenses.

All of the migrants are in the country legally and have paperwork to move forward with immigration and stay in the U.S.

Four of the asylum seekers have already been united with their families. The rest are being empowered to take over their own lives.

"We are collaborating with the city and county and different non-profit agencies and partner groups and churches throughout the area. I know, for example, we've had a nurse on site that the county had sent. We have the FUEL network attorneys coming today or another day this week," said Cecilia Flores, with Sacramento ACT.

Faith leaders said they're ready to contribute to the community and are already asking for a job.

"Ultimately, my own father came here first. He worked and saved money. His first job was at McDonald's, so it's just a different generation. It's from a different part of the world But it's the same impetuous," said Reverend Rajeev Rambob, who is the pastor of Parkside Community Church.

Since each one of these asylum seekers has pending court appearances, officials are calling on attorneys who are familiar with the process to give these people legal representation.

They're also asking for monetary donations, so they have the opportunity to choose what they need, whether that be clothes or food.

