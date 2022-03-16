Out with the old, in with the new | Sacramento Library occupies former 'News and Review' building

SN&R officially moved out of the building during spring 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The Sacramento Public Library has officially claimed the building.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Public Library has officially claimed the former 'News & Review' building on Del Paso Boulevard.

In July 2021, the Sacramento City Council approved the purchase of the Sacramento News & Review building, which is 19,000 square feet — much larger than Sacramento Public Library's current location of 5,763 square feet.

Sacramento's News & Review officially moved out of the building during the spring of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Since then, they permanently moved to online-only publications.

Now, SN&R's building plans to be "a new home for the Hagginwood Library" location, according to Rivkah Sass, a retired director of the Sacramento Public Library.

Hagginwood is the North Sacramento location of Sacramento Public Libraries. The Sacramento Library has 28 branches, all locations can be found HERE.

According to an article from Sacramento News & Review, Jeff VonKaenel who owned the building that SN&R occupied, said this is "a win for the North Sacramento community, which will go from having perhaps the worst Sacramento library facility to having one of the best Sacramento library facilities, and a win for the city of Sacramento that has been able to finally find a location for a library that has been slated for an upgrade for decades."

There is no set date for the remodeling and the SN&R sign is still up on the building.

Find more information about the library and different branches on the Sacramento Public Library website.

