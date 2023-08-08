Sacramento Loaves and Fishes celebrates 40 years of service

The non-profit organization on North C Street serves hot meals to unhoused residents seven days a week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Loaves and Fishes, a non-profit organization organization serving the unhoused community, celebrated their 40th anniversary on Tuesday.

Loaves and Fishes started in August 1983 when founders Chris and Dan Delany opened the first dining room. Back then, they served 70 people, and today, they are serving upward of 500 people on North C Street.

"Our goal here is to really truly see people as human beings and as individuals worthy of dignity and respect just like anybody else." said Executive Director Angela Hassell.

The barbecue lunch means a lot to the people they’ve helped over the years, including Frank Patton.

"My meal was excellent. I enjoyed every minute of it. I got to see some of my friends who I haven't seen in a long time," he said. "I've been coming here on and off for about 40 years at least. This place has saved my life more than once."

Patton is one of many people in the Sacramento area the organization has helped.

Chef Edwin Burton has worked for Loaves and Fishes for nearly 25 years.

"It's a beautiful thing. I'm glad Loaves and Fishes is here," Burton said. "When I first started off here, I was homeless myself and I worked my way up, but Loaves and Fishes is a good place to be."

"Everybody deserves to have a beautiful meal and it's a good thing," he added.

Sacramento Loaves and Fishes serves over 130,000 meals each year.

