SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Move out of the way Jump! There's a new scooter in town. Lime rolled out 250 electric scooters in midtown and downtown Sacramento Wednesday.

South and southeast Sacramento have been designated as "opportunity areas" by Lime. The company plans to put 20 percent of its Sacramento scooters in those parts of town.

The scooters are $1 to unlock and 20 cents a minute to ride.

"Ride it just like a bicycle. Ride in the bike lane and respect local traffic laws," said Stefanie Sarradet, operations manager for Lime. "And remember to end your ride by scanning the scooter one last time."

READ ALSO: Boom in electric scooters leads to more injuries, fatalities

Lime scooters at the corner of 21st & J Street in midtown Sacramento.

KXTV/ABC10

The company will allow Sacramentans who receive federal, state or local assistance to rent a scooter for half the price through its Lime Access program.

"We really want this to be accessible to all people as a way to get around," she said.

Nearby cities like Davis and San Francisco have either banned the scooters or considered banning them. The problem?

"Sometimes people will leave them in the middle of the sidewalk or park them in somebody's front lawn," Davis Mayor Brett Lee told ABC10.

Sarradet said to avoid that they're asking customers to leave the scooters in bike racks, in front of their personal homes or a city designated zone.

"We have a 24/7 staff on the ground who will assist in keeping the town tidy," she said. "We'll see if there is a scooter in an area it shouldn't be and we'll send someone on our team to pick it up."

WATCH ALSO: What you need to know as Sacramento prepares to get more electric scooters