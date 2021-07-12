Sacramento man arrested in deadly I-5 road rage shooting, CHP says

CHP said 33-year-old David Perry was arrested for murder following the road rage incident Monday on the I-5.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol - North Sacramento has announced an arrest in a deadly road rage incident on Interstate 5.

CHP said an altercation started on I-80 and Watt and ended with a shooting on I-5 near Richards Boulevard. Initially, CHP opened an investigation into a road rage incident that left one person shot and in the hospital. CHP said callers reported a white Mercedes sedan pulled up to a maroon-colored Dodge Ram pickup and fired multiple shots. The driver of the Dodge was hit and pulled over to the right shoulder of the I-5. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but ultimately died. CHP said the victim was a 60-year-old man.

Around 5 p.m., CHP said investigators found the white Mercedes near the 3500 block of Watt Avenue. That is also where they found 33-year-old David Perry, the alleged shooter. Police said he was arrested on murder and booked into the Sacramento County Jail. He is expected in court on Dec. 9.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as Lufino Reyes Mejorado. The California Department of Correction confirmed that the victim worked at California State Prison Solano.

Law enforcement said anyone with information about the road rage incident is asked to call the North Sacramento CHP office at (916) 384-2300, or the CHP Valley Division’s Investigative Services Unit at (916) 731-6300.

