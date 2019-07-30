SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man was found guilty of assaulting a federal employee, according to the Eastern District of California.

Morrey Selck, 55, assaulted a letter carrier who was delivering mail on his route on March 17, 2017. Selck sprayed the letter carrier in the face with dog repellent, followed him into the street, and knocked mail and a phone from the carrier's hands. Selck then kicked those items down the street. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the entire incident.

“Postal inspectors worked closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to arrest and prosecute the individual responsible for assaulting the U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Sacramento. Safety of Postal Service employees is our top priority,” said Rafael Nunez, San Francisco division inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Selck is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Selck faces a maximum statutory penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court.

