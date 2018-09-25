A Sacramento man has been convicted of sexually assaulting five children from 1993 to 2002, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Over the 10-year span, officials say Steven Sommer sexually assaulted five children whose ages ranged from 4 to 11 years old at the time. The assaults included Sommer luring victims to his house before showing them pornography and engaging them in sexual activity, the district attorney's office said.

The sexual abuse was first reported by one of the victims in 2013. Further investigation led to the discovery of the four other victims, who said Sommer abused them for years, according to the district attorney's office.

A search of Sommer's computer also revealed numerous images of child pornography and searches related to child pornography.

Sommer, who plead no contest to five counts of committing a lewd act upon a child, now faces a maximum sentence of 33 years to life in prison.

© 2018 KXTV