Sacramento man dead after house fire. Investigators determining if fireworks are to blame.

A close family friend says the 33-year-old father was taken off life support Monday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Fourth of July ended up being deadly for one Sacramento family, who are waiting on investigators to determine whether fireworks shot off in the neighborhood that night are to blame.

Over the holiday, three fires broke out within North Highlands. ABC10 is following up with investigators on the fire that broke out on Floral Drive and Stoneman Drive shortly after midnight Monday.

Neighbors told ABC10 a 12-year-old girl escaped.



"She got out safely thank God," said neighbor, Melissa Zahorodny. "She said she jumped out her window."

But a man inside the home, who was rushed to the hospital, was not so lucky.

The victim's former boss, and close friend of 6 years, Eric Veale, said the girl's 33-year-old father was taken off life support Monday night. He said the victim was a diligent worker, a great father, and a lover of music and BMX biking.

"Man, we lost a really good guy, a really good man, over something so- so- so stupid," Veale said.

Veale joins other neighbors who suspect fireworks that shot off throughout the neighborhood are likely be to blame.

"Whoever lit those fireworks man was it worth it? Not to them because it doesn’t probably matter to them. They didn't lose nobody," Veale said.

Meanwhile, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they are still investigating the cause of the fire and caution people to not assume every fire ignited on Independence day was started by fireworks.

ABC10 pressed the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District for more answers. Officials say, due to the large amount of fires that sparked over the Fourth of July holiday, it will take even more time for investigators to make an official determination, but they added that the fire at the Floral Drive home is their number one priority.

On Tuesday evening, the victim's family members were able to return to the house to gather belongings. They said they weren't ready to speak about what happened.