Sacramento man dies after car collides with utility pole

North Sacramento CHP is still investigating why the Honda lost control and collided with a utility pole just off of the north road edge.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man died after the car he was traveling in collided with a utility pole Wednesday night.

According to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol (CHP), a white Honda Accord was traveling on Garden Highway just west of Powerline Road just before 9 p.m. 

North Sacramento CHP is still investigating why the Honda lost control and collided with a utility pole just off of the north road edge. 

A 26-year-old man from Sacramento was killed in the crash. North Sacramento CHP has not released the man's identity.

Officers do not know whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash at this time.

