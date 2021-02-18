Sacramento man dies after car collides with utility pole

North Sacramento CHP is still investigating why the Honda lost control and collided with a utility pole just off of the north road edge.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man died after the car he was traveling in collided with a utility pole Wednesday night.

According to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol (CHP), a white Honda Accord was traveling on Garden Highway just west of Powerline Road just before 9 p.m.

North Sacramento CHP is still investigating why the Honda lost control and collided with a utility pole just off of the north road edge.

A 26-year-old man from Sacramento was killed in the crash. North Sacramento CHP has not released the man's identity.

Officers do not know whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash at this time.

The Sacramento Pieology employee is paralyzed from the neck down, but staying positive. His friends and family are raising money to help his recovery.