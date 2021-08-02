Man trying to cross I-5 hit by multiple cars, killed

CHP North Sacramento said in a news release that the man appeared to be trying to cross the freeway near West El Camino Avenue when he was hit Monday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after he attempted to run across Interstate 5 and was struck by multiple cars.

According to CHP, the 40-year-old Sacramento man was found dead at about 4:20 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, after witnesses say he tried crossing I-5, just south of West El Camino Avenue.

CHP said those who saw the incident said the man was at the center divide when he tried to cross to the right shoulder of the southbound side of the highway when a car driven by a 40-year-old man from Yuba City him him. The pedestrian was thrown into another lane, according to CHP, and was hit by two other cars, one driven by a 41-year-old man from Sacramento and another driven by a 28-year-old man from Sacramento.

CHP says this is a common area for the transient population. “Often times they think they can cross the highway at night because there may be less traffic, instead of using overpasses” #morningblend #ABC10 pic.twitter.com/svz59yegba — Carley Gomez (@Carleygomez) February 8, 2021

CHP said that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and that all drivers had immediately stopped upon impact and fully cooperated with officers.

According to the press release, the cause of the incident is still under investigation, but CHP does not believe any of the drivers involved in the accident were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.