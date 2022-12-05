Man found stabbed to death in Sacramento home, suspect arrested

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a Thursday morning stabbing in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in a Sacramento County home Thursday morning.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call from a resident just before 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, along the 1300 block of Rowena Way, report a man unresponsive.

Upon arrival, deputies found Dan Richard O’Riordan, 53, with at least one stab wound at the scene. Shortly after, deputies located the suspect and arrested Thomas Dwayne Grant, 40, just blocks from where O'Ridordan was found.

Grant was arrested on the charge of suspected homicide. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Grant is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Jail and is now awaiting trial.

