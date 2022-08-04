Sacramento police say they will be increasing security downtown this weekend following the K Street shooting

According to the Sacramento Police Department, they will be doubling the number of officers they have in downtown, midtown, and Old Sacramento.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department says they will be increasing staffing in the downtown Sacramento area this weekend in response to Sunday's mass shooting along K Street.

Although police say there is no specific information regarding any potential retaliatory incidents at this time, they say they will be doubling the number of officers they have in downtown, midtown, and Old Sacramento.

Additionally, police say the community can expect to see an increased presence of gang enforcement officers dispersed throughout the city.

"This additional staffing will remain in effect as we continue to collaborate with our community partners to make Downtown Sacramento safe for everyone to enjoy," Sacramento police told ABC10.

This announcement from Sacramento police comes just five days after the mass shooting along K Street in Sacramento.

Police said at least five gunmen from at least two gangs opened fire. Two brothers, Smiley and Dandrae Martin are the only two people arrested so far who have been connected by police to the shooting. A third man was arrested near the scene of the shootout with a gun that police do not think was fired during the melee, according to the Associated Press.

Read More from ABC10: