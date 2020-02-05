Sacramento mayor calls Capitol protests over stay-home orders 'irresponsible' and 'unacceptable'

"What happened today is really unacceptable to me, it's irresponsible," Steinberg told ABC10. "It is not acceptable when you flagrantly violate the public health."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg had strong words for protesters who came to California's capital city to protest the state's coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

"What happened today is really unacceptable to me, it's irresponsible," Steinberg told ABC10. "It is not acceptable when you flagrantly violate the public health."

California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Josh Ehlers said 32 people were arrested and cited for violated a public health order, and one person was booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

"We are staunch supporters of people's first amendment rights but we want them to do things safely," Ehlers said.

In an interrview with ABC10 shortly after the protest began to filter off, Steinberg preached patience, saying things will begin to get back to normal soon.

Steinberg said that retail, manufacturing and childcare could reopen in two to three weeks.

"It's time to get back, but we have to do so in a way that is safe," Steinberg said. "The worry is that your business is going to close down again and for a longer period of time to where you really won't be able to recover if we don't do this right."

Ehlers said the mass gathering was unsanctioned, and with the crowd getting too massive they were forced to move protesters to the sidewalk.

Last week, after a similar protest against stay-at-home orders that saw hundreds of people not following public safety guidelines, CHP announced that it would no longer issue permits for rallies on Capitol grounds while the public health order is still in place.

