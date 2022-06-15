x
Sacramento

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg delivers State of the City address

Mayor Steinberg and Mark Friedman will announce the recipient of the 2022 Mort Friedman Civic Leadership Award during the event.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is delivering his State of the City address on Wednesday morning.

Prior to Steinberg's address, the Grand High School Drumline will perform. Steinberg and Mark Friedman, CEO of Fulcrum Properties, will also announce the recipient of the 2022 Mort Friedman Civic Leadership Award. This award recognizes individuals who demonstrate a strong commitment to public service.

