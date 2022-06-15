Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg delivers State of the City address

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is delivering his State of the City address on Wednesday morning.
Prior to Steinberg's address, the Grand High School Drumline will perform. Steinberg and Mark Friedman, CEO of Fulcrum Properties, will also announce the recipient of the 2022 Mort Friedman Civic Leadership Award. This award recognizes individuals who demonstrate a strong commitment to public service.
Read more from ABC10:
Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento County workshop encampment ban, despite housing advocates' concerns
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 10