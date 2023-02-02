2 Sacramento men charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, meth

A federal grand jury turned over an 8-count indictment against a 25-year-old and 33-year-old out of Sacramento Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned an eight-count criminal indictment against two Sacramento men Jan. 26 on drug trafficking charges.

A 25-year-old and 33-year-old were charged with conspiracy to distribute, possess with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Both men allegedly worked with each other from April through July 2022 to sell more than 500 grams of meth and more than 400 grams of fentanyl in Sacramento County.

They distributed fentanyl in the county on at least five occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted, the two men face a maximum of life in prison and a $10 million fine. Agencies involved in the investigation included:

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Sacramento Police Department

Yolo County District Attorney's Office