SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is letting people know it's okay to talk to someone during these hard times.

Speaking out about an increase in mental health related calls during the coronavirus pandemic, Bridgette Dean, the Sacramento Police Social Services Administrator, said if you're a parent who's struggling trying to juggle the role of teacher, parent, and an employee or if you've been laid off, there are numbers you can call to talk to someone.

"Reduce the stress that is related to that," Dean said.



A big concern for the department is the number of suicides on the rise in Sacramento. In 2018, there were 33 and in 2019, there were 37.

So far in 2020, there have been 13 reported suicides in Sacramento, five more suicides than by this time last year.



"I also want to stress that we are still here as the Sacramento Police Department to support you," Dean said. "And if you feel that you need help in a critical incident or somebody needs to be checked up on or a welfare check, you can call 911. Our officers are trained in crisis intervention across the board."

If you're struggling and need someone to talk to, there are options for you:

The National Suicide Hotline operates all day, every day and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

California also launched Youth Crisis Line that can be reached at 1-800-843-5200.

If you don't feel comfortable speaking to someone, there is a crisis text line that can be reached by texting HELLO to 741741.

If you're in a domestic situation and your believe you need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.

