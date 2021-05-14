Sacramento Metro Fire puts out blaze at North Highlands businesses

A flooring business was most damaged, while a darts and billiards store and a third business were also impacted by the blaze.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 2-alarm fire broke out early Friday morning at the site of three Sacramento businesses, Metro Fire of Sacramento said.

The fire was extinguished around 3 a.m. where it began on Auburn Boulevard near Hemlock in the North Highlands area. Its cause is still under investigation.

Metro Fire said three businesses had varying levels of damage, but the fire mostly affected a store called Visa Flooring, a laminate, hardwood, carpet and tile business. A darts and billiards store and unknown third business were also impacted by the blaze.

The fire department said in a Twitter post that their initial investigation appears to show the fire started on the outside of the building and moved inwards, up to the second floor office area.

This created "challenging conditions for search & fire attack with heavy smoke and fire upon arrival of initial fire units," according to Metro Fire.

There were no reported victims and no other details at this time, but Metro Fire said it would provide an update when the cause of the fire is determined.

#AuburnBlvd fire appears to have started on the exterior of the building, extending to the interior and into a second floor office area, creating challenging conditions for search & fire attack with heavy smoke and fire upon arrival of initial fire units. pic.twitter.com/T6nlyhcFXf — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 14, 2021

