Sacramento Metro Fire Department to send their 'best' to fight Dixie Fire

"They are sacrificing time with their families for a period of time, knowing that what they are doing is for the greater good."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A dozen firefighters are heading out to help fight the state's largest wildfire that is currently burning.

This is the third crew Sacramento metro firefighters have sent to help fight the Dixie Fire. Every year, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department sends 80 to 100 firefighters to fight fires, but amid the fight, firefighters are returning with invaluable experience.

"They are going to go out there and they are going to do great things," Cpt. Parker Wilbourn of the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. "They are going to come back with that level of experience to hopefully provide a higher level of service for the next 20 to 30 years here locally and regionally so that they are going to have that experience and they are going to pass that down to the folks that are working with them as well."

He added the firefighters heading to the Dixie Fire are some of the best that they have in the area. The fire station will still be able to fully service and provide the same level of service that has always been given.

"Some of these folks that are out on the line are going to be missing those first days of schools," Wilbourn said. "They are sacrificing time with their families for a period of time, knowing that what they are doing is for the greater good."

