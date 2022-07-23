Crews from Sacramento, Stockton deployed as Oak Fire burns buildings

While local crews head to Mariposa County to battle the Oak Fire, a wind shift Sunday could bring smoke into area foothills, meteorologists predict.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the Oak Fire continues to burn threatening thousands of structures near Mariposa County's Yosemite National Park, crews from the Sacramento region are responding to help protect homes and contain the inferno.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District has sent a strike team unit to the Oak Fire while the Stockton Fire Department has deployed a battalion chief, the agencies confirmed to ABC10 Saturday.

The Cosumnes Fire Department, Amador Fire Protection District and Merced Fire Department have sent Office of Emergency Services engines to the fire, according to social media posts.

The Alameda County Fire Department and Cal Fire's Santa Clara Unit, which service portions of western San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties, have also joined the list of local agencies sending resources to the fire in Mariposa County.

The Alameda County Fire Department sent a fire engine to the wildfire, according to a Tweet Friday night. Cal Fire's Santa Clara Unit has sent a strike team, the unit also said in a Tweet Friday.

As the local crews were being sent to the wildfire, public officials secured funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support response to the Oak Fire.

Saturday morning, the California Governor's Office announced that the state had secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant. The grant will allow local, state and tribal agencies that are responding to the Oak Fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of eligible fire suppression costs.

With the wildfire burning nearly 110 miles away from Sacramento, wind shifts could bring smoke into the foothill regions Sunday.

According to ABC10 Meteorologist Devin Trubey, winds are expected to be around 10 miles per hour out of the north and northeast around the fire for much of the day Saturday.

Those winds however, are expected to shift Sunday morning bringing in a breeze from the south which has the potential to push wildfire smoke on Sunday into the communities of Arnold, Sonora, Murphys, Jackson, Auburn and Grass Valley.

