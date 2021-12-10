DoorDash takes action against driver after tip jar with $300 taken from Mezcal Grill in Sacramento

A manager with Mezcal Grill says the driver got a boy to take the tip jar.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — DoorDash said it has deactivated a driver after being accused of helping steal a tip jar from Mezcal Grill's Broadway location in Sacramento.

Kenia Godinez, a manager at the restaurant, spoke with ABC10 Friday over Zoom. She said she was working Wednesday around 7 p.m. when she saw two people walk in to pick up an order.

"It was a busy night," Godinez said. "They were already looking at our tip jar but we didn't think anything of it because they are DoorDashers. So we would have never thought that they were gonna like do something."

Godinez said drivers themselves didn't steal the jar but got the help of a young boy. Godinez said there is a video of the incident, including the two people inside and the conversation.

"We have video recordings and everything, they're explaining to a younger boy where our tip jar was," Godinez said.

Godinez said the boy walked inside the business, asked for some water, and while they were distracted took the tip jar that had over $300 in it.

Godinez said police were called and a police report has been made. Moving forward, she said they will only leave small cash in their tip jar and put larger bills in the drawer.

ABC10 also reached out to DoorDash for comment on the alleged theft. A spokeswoman released the following statement:

“We take the trust and safety of our community extremely seriously. This behavior is completely unacceptable and has no place in our community. We have deactivated the Dasher, are in contact with the merchant and will support law enforcement in any way we can.”

ABC10 reached out to Sacramento police for more information but they haven't responded yet.