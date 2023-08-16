Sacramento ACT in need of more funds to offer long-term housing to dropped off migrants

"One of the barriers that we've identified with supporting our migrants in the region has been that they can not work legally," said Gabby Trejo.

SACRAMENTO, California — About two months ago, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent 36 migrants to Sacramento, promising them a better life, but they were ultimately left outside the Diocese of Sacramento.

Now, Sacramento Area Congregations Together (ACT), the organization that's been supporting the migrants, is running out of money, and the challenges are mounting.

"One of the barriers that we've identified with supporting our migrants in the region has been that they can not work legally... so they need their work permits," said Gabby Trejo, executive director of Sacramento ACT.

Sacramento ACT provides housing and resources for the migrants. Trejo says some barriers are making it more difficult to rent an apartment or home, so the migrants are staying in a hotel.

With the clock ticking, the organization gave the migrants a letter last month to let them know funds were dwindling.

"Mid-July, I sat down with them in our normal circle. We have weekly meetings, and I wanted to give them an update on how was I doing in the fundraiser, where was I at. Because I didn't want to wait until September to be like, 'I'm running out of money' if I don't bring any more," said Trejo.

Since then, Trejo says she's been in talks with a potential partner that will further their efforts to fund long-term housing. They're waiting for the paperwork to be finalized.

"I continue to make sure that having them on the street doesn't happen. But also, I can't guarantee that won't happen because, for every door I knock, not all of them open. But I feel like some of the doors have opened, and I feel confident our priority is ensuring that they have long-term housing," said Trejo.

Sacramento ACT says they're looking for landlords who can rent a home or room to any of the migrants. You can email Trejo at Gabby@SacACT.org. They also have a GoFundMe page here.

