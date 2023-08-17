Migrants share their fears and goals almost three months after arriving in Sacramento

"The worry right now is to end up on the streets," said Gaby.

SACRAMENTO, California — It's been almost three months since 36 migrants arrived in Sacramento. They were promised shelter and work to make a living, but none of that was actually true.

This is what's weighing on the mind of the migrants who were flown into Sacramento almost three months ago. ABC10 sat down with two of the migrants on Thursday for a conversation on what really happened when they were flown to Sacramento back in June.

The two mothers from Venezuela and Columbia are showing their faces for the first time to share their side of the story. Both took months to cross the border for a better life in the U.S.

"A little bit of everything. A lot of calamities, hunger, extortions," said Gaby, who is a mother of three young boys.

Gaby says she was part of the group dropped off at the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento by the Florida government.

Aura was one of the migrants flown into the Sacramento Executive Airport.

They said while in El Paso, Texas they were approached by men who promised them jobs and places to live once they reached their destination.

"I kept praying to God and they arrived with that opportunity. I thought, 'Well, I'll go. I'm going to work. I'm going to generate money to help my family and I decided to get on the plane because of that,'" said Aura, who is a migrant from Columbia.

Florida governor Ron Desantis admitted his administration was involved in sending the 36 migrants to Sacramento. Sacramento Area Congregations Together (ACT) stepped in and housed the migrants. But the money is running out quickly.

"They can't help us with a work permit. That would have to be other people. They also can't help us with our paperwork that we also need because we need to know what to do with our lives. We're here adrift without being able to send money to our families because we need to work," said Aura.

Aura and Gaby want to stay in Sacramento and are ready to do what they can for work. The issue now is waiting on a work permit and Sacramento Act.

"That's how it is. We want to help our families move forward...," said Gaby.

The migrants are asking attorneys to step in and help them if they're able to move forward with their legal paperwork or work permits.

In the meanwhile, Sacramento ACT is also in the process of trying to work with a partner that will continue to help house and provide for the migrants.

You can also donate to their GoFundMe, which is used mainly for the migrant's housing.

