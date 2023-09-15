Search underway for teenager who escaped custody near hospital after chase in Sacramento

The sheriff's office said the teenager is on juvenile probation.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — A search is underway for a teenager who escaped custody near a hospital after a chase, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Around 9:45 p.m. Thursday deputies tried to pull over a person on a dirtbike, according to Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. A chase started near Power Inn Road and Elder Creek Road and ended near 24th Street and Fruitridge Road. The person, later determined to be a 15-year-old, was bitten by a K-9 and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Around 4 a.m. Friday he ran away from the area while being escorted from a hospital to a patrol vehicle, Gandhi said. He was wearing handcuffs. Deputies are searching for the teenager by V Street and 50th Street near the UC Davis Medical Center.

Gandhi said the 15-year-old is looking at "relatively nonviolent charges," at this point.

"It's an error on our part. There's no nice way to say it. This is an error on our part. This is something we're going to have to evaluate and fix," Gandhi said.

