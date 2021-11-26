Sacramento police search for missing 42-year-old man

Waiyu Leung was last seen walking near the 8200 block of Delta Shores Circle on Friday at around 5 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking for help in finding a missing 42-year-old man who is described as at-risk because of medical reasons.

Police said Waiyu Leung was last seen walking near the 8200 block of Delta Shores Circle on Friday at around 5 p.m. They said he is easily confused and disoriented.

Leung is described as six-feet-tall, weighing 140 pounds, and could possibly be carrying a striped brown and pink shopping bag.

Police are asking anyone with information about where Leung is to call 916-808-5471.

The Sacramento Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance with locating a missing person who is at-risk due... Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Friday, November 26, 2021

