Sacramento police search for missing 42-year-old man

Waiyu Leung was last seen walking near the 8200 block of Delta Shores Circle on Friday at around 5 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking for help in finding a missing 42-year-old man who is described as at-risk because of medical reasons. 

Police said Waiyu Leung was last seen walking near the 8200 block of Delta Shores Circle on Friday at around 5 p.m. They said he is easily confused and disoriented. 

Leung is described as six-feet-tall, weighing 140 pounds, and could possibly be carrying a striped brown and pink shopping bag. 

Police are asking anyone with information about where Leung is to call 916-808-5471. 

