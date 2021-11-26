Sacramento police search for missing 42-year-old man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking for help in finding a missing 42-year-old man who is described as at-risk because of medical reasons.
Police said Waiyu Leung was last seen walking near the 8200 block of Delta Shores Circle on Friday at around 5 p.m. They said he is easily confused and disoriented.
Leung is described as six-feet-tall, weighing 140 pounds, and could possibly be carrying a striped brown and pink shopping bag.
Police are asking anyone with information about where Leung is to call 916-808-5471.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9