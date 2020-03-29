SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

9-year-old Legend Ogden reportedly ran away from his home on Sutterville Road Saturday around 5:30 p.m. according to a tweet from police.

Legend is classified as an "at-risk" missing person due to his age.

Legend is described as having a light complexion. He is reportedly wearing a gold, black and blue Nike jack, sweatpants and black and white checkered Vans.

If you have seen Legend, or know where he may be, contact the Sacramento Police Dispatch at (916) 808-5471 or call 9-1-1.

