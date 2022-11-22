Here's a list of stores in the Sacramento region open on Thanksgiving

Many Sacramento, Modesto and Stockton area stores will be open with limited hours Thanksgiving day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving weekend is around the corner along with the inevitable last minute trip to the grocery store amid the holiday rush.

Raley's, WinCo and other stores in the region typically close early on the holidays to give employees time to celebrate with family,

However some larger chain stores including Walmart, Target and Trader Joe's will not be open at all Thanksgiving Day, as well as some local markets such as Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op and and Podesto's in Stockton.

Here are a few options for local stores that will be open in the Northern California area.

Safeway

Safeway will be open, however, the hours will vary from location to location. Many will be open until 6 p.m., but to find the holiday hours for the store nearest to you, click HERE.

Raley's and Bel Air

Raley's and Bel Air stores Thanksgiving hours will be from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a representative. Normal hours will resume throughout the rest of the week.

WinCo

WinCo Foods will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as well as the day after Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. The supermarket's hours for other upcoming holidays can be found here.

Whole Foods

The organic Whole Foods Market in Sacramento will be open the day before Thanksgiving only from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will reopen Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sprouts

All Sprouts Farmers Markets' locations will be open Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. amid other holiday season hours.

Save Mart

All locations for Save Mart will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day with normal hours to resume the rest of the week.

Food 4 Less

Food 4 Less will be open until 4 p.m. for last minute shopping at all locations on Thanksgiving day.

FoodMaxx

The supermarket will be open for Thanksgiving Day shopping until 6 p.m. as noted in its newly released holiday hours.

Smart & Final

Smart & Final will offer its regular hours at all locations Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Grocery Outlet

99 Ranch Market

99 Ranch Market will be open for business on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all Northern California locations.

