Sacramento

Sacramento approved for it's own Monopoly board game

Sacramentans can offer up ideas to help fill out the game.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Monopoly board game based on Sacramento will be hitting store shelves during the holiday season later this year, Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced.

Sacramento's vice mayor made the announcement on her Facebook page, noting that the new officially licensed game will carry more than just the city's namesake.

"The Sacramento edition will feature everything about the traditional board game with Sacramento-themed spaces, and a customized 'Community Chest' and 'Chance' playing cards," Ashby said on Facebook.

However, everything from the game pieces to board spaces appears to be determined at this point. That means Sacramentans can offer up ideas to help fill out the game.

Board pieces can include anything from landmarks, museums, events, restaurants, venues, wineries, events that are unique to Sacramento. Suggestions for board spaces can be sent to Sacramento@toptrumps.com.

