Sacramento County activates motel weather relief program for unhoused residents

As Sacramento is forecasted to experience some of the coldest temperatures of the season, residents without a place to sleep can receive motel vouchers.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will open up motels for unsheltered residents ahead of dropping temperatures and severe weather.

Community outreach partners will offer motel vouchers to the "most vulnerable" unsheltered residents.

There are no self-referrals because this is a targeted response, according to a tweet from Sacramento County.

Accommodations start today and the vouchers will last until at least Monday, Dec. 13, according to Sacramento County officials. The motels accommodate partners, pets and possessions.

The announcement comes as the National Weather Service's Sacramento office forecast near or below freezing temperatures impacting Northern California through the weekend.

A frost advisory is also in place until Friday, with the National Weather Service map indicating Sacramento through Stockton will experience temperatures under 35 degrees.

