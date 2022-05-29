40 artist and 10 sites: Art and culture come to life as Sacramento brings murals to neighborhoods

Sacramento will see art and culture come to life on city spaces through a mural project

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Across Sacramento, there is an effort to bring murals to neighborhoods to showcase each community’s spirit and diversity.

40 artists have been working to bring inspiring murals to 10 sites throughout the city of Sacramento. Lead artist for the mural on Broadway, Ryan Rhodes, believes public art can change neighborhoods in a positive way.

"This whole project is supposed to be about diversity. We're using bright colors to do the different figures in it, and the whole idea was kind of sharing and growing these potted plants together. So, it's all about cultivation and health and taking care of these potted plants and growing as a community together. And there's little reflective elements that have each their own little nod to the community, so there'll be little surprises when the mural is finished," Rhodes said.

Artists have been collaborating with community members and neighborhoods to find inspiration for the murals.

ABC10 jumped at the opportunity to partner with the city of Sacramento and include our building on Broadway as part of the effort. On Sunday, the painting party began, and local vendors served up yummy food and activities for even the smallest of painters.

It is all part of Community Murals Sacramento, a one-year pilot program, created by the city's Office of Arts and Culture, said community engagement manager Emily Loen.

"We have these amazing murals throughout the city, but they aren't always reflective of the people that live there. So, this has been really an opportunity for the community to say, 'We want this on our walls,' and to have a professional artist to do it and then to come out and actually have a hand in painting it. It just ties people to the place," Loen said.

The block party featured various communities like Cars and Coffee Sacramento, who lined the street showing off their artistry too.

"Whenever you look at cars, it doesn't matter where you come from doesn't matter your race or social class. We all love it," said Nnamdi Osborne, the president of Cars and Coffee Sacramento.

All the murals will be done by June 30, and if you want to check out other murals, the city is working on check out the city website HERE.

