Meet JM Knudsen, the artist behind dozens of Sacramento murals

Knudsen is responsible for nearly 40 of the murals painted across Midtown.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Look anywhere around Midtown and you’re bound to see incredible colorful murals. Lots of them. And believe it or not, there’s one guy who’s responsible for nearly 40 of these murals in Sacramento.

That artist is none other than JM Knudsen.

Originally from Seattle, Knudsen has lived in Sacramento for the majority of his life. The Sacramento State grad has always had an artistic gift. He started off doing street art, which led to galleries, and now he has murals all over the world. His objective, he said, it to share positivity through his art.

Currently, he has 60 murals throughout the world, including 20 throughout Europe. He says the thing that gives him the most joy about what he does is receiving the positive feedback from people in Sacramento.

“People want to see a positive thing," Knudsen said. "People wanted to see an inspiring message. Something to snap them out the daily grind. The daily struggles. It all started with the ‘You are Great’ message and I use that as a catalyst for every single mural and every single thing that I did.”

The 'You are Great' movement was created to inspire others to be great at what they do.

"My concept is how can I impact people," Knudsen asked. "Even if it's just one person, my job is done."

