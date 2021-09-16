'We are calling this the new Mississippi' | Sacramento NAACP calls for justice in Nakia Porter case

The President of the Sacramento NAACP has called on Black people traveling through Solano County to beware of law enforcement, calling it the "new Mississippi."

DIXON, Calif. — There are new calls for justice in Solano County, where a mother says she was knocked out by Solano County Sheriff's deputies in a traffic stop last year.

Lawyers representing 33-year-old Nakia Porter filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in August. The case also prompted the Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to warn Black people traveling the county to beware of law enforcement.

"We are calling this the new Mississippi," said Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams at a press conference Wednesday.

"Black people, if you have to stop for anything late at night or early in the morning or during the day, and you are approached by Solano County Deputies, you need to be aware," Williams said.

"Definitely, I would agree that Solano County is the new Mississippi," said Tri-City NAACP President Johnicon George, representing the cities of Fairfield, Suisun and Vacaville.

George said although many Black families have moved to Solano County from the Bay area in recent years in search of good schools and more affordable housing, confederate flags can be seen flying prominently over homes in Vacaville.

Watching the bodycam and dashcam footage in the Porter case hit close to home for George.

"To see any black woman, any black body being brutalized at the hands of law enforcement -- individuals that took the oath to serve and protect citizens of these United States -- that’s very personal," George said.

Benicia Black Lives Matter organizer Nimat Shakoor-Grantham said she was not surprised by the way deputies violently handled Porter in the video.

"It is reminiscent of Mississippi and any other sundown city or sundown town," Shakoor-Grantham said. "Where Black people either knew or were quickly informed that you can't be here past sundown or else really bad things would happen."