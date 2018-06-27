WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday.

The 81-year-old Kennedy said in a statement he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the court. A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights. Kennedy was sworn in by former California governor Ronald Regan in 1988.

Kennedy said he has informed his colleagues and Trump of his plans, and that his retirement will take effect at the end of July. Trump praised Kennedy as a man of "tremendous vision" and said his search for a new justice would begin "immediately.

PHOTOS: A look back at Justice Anthony Kennedy's career WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Stephen Breyer listen as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech before members of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2015 in Washington, DC. Obama presented a broad agenda including attempts to address income inequality and making it easier for Americans to afford college education and child care. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) 01 / 08

There is a Northern California connection to the retiring Justice. Born and raised in Sacramento, Kennedy graduated from McClatchy High School in 1954. After his father's death in 1963, Kennedy took over the family practice until 1975.

And before becoming a Supreme Court Justice, Kennedy was a Professor of Constitutional Law at McGeorge School of Law, at the University of the Pacific.

