Sacramento native helps parents explain coronavirus pandemic through children's book

Proceeds for the book will be going to two non-profit organizations for children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pandemics and hoarding behavior are hard enough for most people to explain to each other, let alone for children, but a Sacramento author wrote a book to make that challenge a little easier.

Makenzi Jordan-Rodriguez co-wrote and illustrated ‘Sooooooo Much Toilet Paper’, a book partially inspired her partner, Greta Davis, who currently works at a children’s hospital for her medical training.

Davis, co-author, says part of the motivation came from hearing how scared kids were and how lost parents were while trying to explain everything.

The book is based on a little boy’s perspective going through the coronavirus pandemic and trying to make sense of it all.

“He’s part of it by just going to the store with his parents and realizing there is a repercussion for everything,” said Jordan-Rodriguez.

The book explains things like hoarding, learning what empathy is and how to cope with all the different emotions. The writers even touch on the topic of misinformation by using their real-life dog “Rosie”

"Rosie" was added in because people thought their animals could get them sick if they were infected, Jordan-Rodriguez said.

Jordan-Rodriguez and Davis say all the proceeds will be going to the children’s non-profits InMed and United Way.

The book has a glossary of terms and advice. ‘Sooooooo much toilet paper’ can be found on Amazon.

