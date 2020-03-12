5 Sacramento natives recognized on Forbes '30 Under 30' lists

After leaving the Sacramento region, five people went out to the world to achieve success worthy of recognition.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Forbes released its '30 Under 30' lists of 600 people across 20 different categories. The people included on the list are ambitious and achieved success in their industry.

Five people who got their start in the Sacramento region rose to the top of their field and recognized on this year's list.

After leaving Sacramento, Crowder graduated from Columbia University. During her time at Columbia, she interned at Goldman Sachs before climbing the ladder after her graduation in 2014. In March, she started her current role as Vice President Client Advisor at J.P. Morgan.

Director of School Choice, Reason Foundation

After moving to Texas, DeAngelis' interest in education grew, according to Forbes. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with his bachelor's and master's degrees. He then earned a doctorate in education policy. DeAngelis specializes in school choice and homeschooling policy.

Dickerson attended the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. Dickerson then went on to work at several television shows before starting a marketing agency in 2016 with her co-founder Aisha Marshall. The two are vocal leaders in the marketing community about trends within the field, social media and how to create campaigns reflective of the Black community.

After attending the University of California, Berkley, Liou started his own company Leada, providing data science and analytics courses to supplement data science courses based on theories. He then co-founded Ralph Inc. with Fatoumata Fall. Together they have helped candidates negotiate fair and equitable salaries.

Okugo continued to play soccer after leaving Sacramento. He played for the University of California, Los Angeles, before joining the Philadelphia Union team. While playing professional soccer, Okugo continued to go to school. Before graduating and leaving the Portland Timbers, he founded A Frugal Athlete, an organization designed to help student and professional athletes learn financial literacy and consult athletes on their financial journey.