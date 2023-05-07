Sacramento neighbors worried after houses burn during Fourth of July celebrations

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to 12 structure fires overnight, between July 4 and 5, and 15 grass fires.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dozens of homes caught fire overnight throughout the area. ABC10 reached out to fire departments in Stockton, Roseville, Rocklin, Modesto, throughout Sacramento County and beyond, with many saying they were busy all night long, from grass and garbage bin fires to structure fires.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to 130 fires, spokesperson Parker Wilbourn told ABC10. Causes are still under investigation, “but we know that there’s going to be some of those that are directly related to the use of fireworks and misuse or not disposing of them properly,” he said.

One house that burned is at the 3800 block of 1st Avenue, near 39th Street, in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood. Nobody was injured and the Sacramento Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still undetermined, but neighbors tell ABC10 they heard fireworks all night and believe this is a casualty of Fourth of July fireworks gone wrong.

Structure fire: 3800 block of 1st Ave. Crews arrived to find an exterior fire on the side of the house that extended into the attic. A second alarm was called. No injuries and investigators are responding. pic.twitter.com/Z3R3ZrIYQx — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 5, 2023

The rumbling and lights of fire engines woke Sam Greenlee around 1:40 in the morning, so he went to check things out.

“The house was still intact when I first saw it. It just had smoke coming out,” he recounted. “Then you started to see the fire. The flames leak out and just—it burst…probably 16-feet-high flames”

The house that burned is just a few doors down from Greenlee’s home, and he believes fireworks are the cause.

“I would feel pretty confident to guess that because it really—there were a lot last night coming from every direction,” he said.

Neighbors told ABC10 the house had been vacant for some time, and the fire department said nobody was inside when they responded and nobody later showed up while they were on scene.

Greenlee said that goes to show—your house can be at risk even if you’re not the one using fireworks, especially the kind outlawed in California—namely, anything that gets shot into the air.

“Every Fourth of July, I water down my roof, especially my gutters. I worry about the leaves,” said Greenlee. “It was scary. I mean, this house—we’re lucky that it was a vacant house at the time, but I was thinking about—that’s the same roof type that I have. What would prevent that from starting mine?”

He said it’s also lucky the home next door didn’t catch on fire.

“Yeah, it’s really close to one really large house on the other side, kind of a two-story, so you can see the potential for the flames to jump,” he said.

ABC10 asked multiple local fire agencies about overnight calls. Here are those that responded:

• Sacramento Fire Dept.: 12 structure fires overnight, 15 grass fires

• Sacramento Metropolitan Fire: 130 fires overnight

• Cosumnes Community Services District: Three structure fires between 7 a.m. July 4 and 7 a.m. July 5.

• Folsom Fire Dept.: We had 36 calls for service, including seven fires – one of which was a structure fire. Fireworks were involved in all fires.

• Modesto: The Modesto Fire Department responded to 274 calls for service between 7:00 a.m. on July 4 to 7:00 a.m. on July 5 in the communities of Modesto, Ceres, Salida and Oakdale. This includes 65 fires; eight structure / building fires, 41 vegetation / grass fires and 16 trash / rubbish fires. There were many fires reported involving backyards, vacant fields, fences, treetops and trash cans. Many of the fires were reported in areas of heavy illegal fireworks use. All fires remain under investigation currently with the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigations Unit.

• Roseville: In Roseville, we did not have any house/structure fires overnight.

• Rocklin: No structure fires, but nine fires related to fireworks, such as rubbish fires and BBQ fires.

