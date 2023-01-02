Sacramento County launches new commission for women and girls

Recently in Natomas, dozens of local women leaders and supporters celebrated the launch of the new commission in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County just launched a new commission focused on the status of women and girls — and it’s led by local women in government.

Sacramento County now joins several other counties in California that have commissions devoted to the status of women and girls. The Sacramento County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls is bringing women from different political viewpoints together for this important cause.

"My heart is racing. It's amazing to see so many women from all different levels of government celebrating each other," said Jacqui Nguyen, Commissioner for the Solano County Commission on Women and Girls. "For this commission, we're looking at ways to empower women, uplift women… we look at issues that affect women, work-life balance, being a career woman, being a good mother, a good wife."

They also recognized the achievements of newly elected and re-elected women in local and state government.

“Both of my girls are in Girl Scouts and that's that leadership that we grow, they need to see women and young women like themselves to be able to envision that. That means the world," said Lisa Kaplan, Sacramento’s District 1 councilmember.

Four out of the seven cities in Sacramento County are governed by female mayors and 23 women hold seats on city councils, according to the commission.

This is the first time a majority of women have been elected to the Sacramento City Council. West Sacramento also has its first all-women's city council — one of only 6 all women-led council's in the country.

"A lot of times girls are taught, especially Asian American girls like myself, that it's not okay to be strong, we can't do certain things,” said Nguyen. “The support that these young girls have in this room is amazing, I wish I had this type of support when I was growing up."