'Make them a little bit happier': Sacramento non profit gives out free prom, graduation dresses

Angeles En La Tierra — translates to Angels on Earth — is a family run non profit aiming to "help everyone in the community," according to member Sarahy Ramirez.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Prom and graduation dresses can be costly which prompted a Sacramento non profit to give out hundreds of dresses to those in need for free.

The group met at Mi Rancho Restaurant on Franklin Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to hand out the nearly 300 donated dresses.

"We know that most parents or guardians can't afford a dress for their students or in harsh situations," said Ramirez. "Our goal is to help them at least. Make them a little bit happier."

This is the sixth annual event they've held.

"It's amazing. When I first heard about it, I didn't think it was true," said Samantha Kline, a senior looking for her graduation dress. "It's just incredible that someone would do such a nice thing."

She picked out her yellow dress because she says it will work well with her dark blue cap and gown.

Ramirez says the non profit is holding new "pop up" events to help small business owners in the community.

"It's really popular right now," she said. "Anyone who wants to start their own business, we help them by creating those pop ups at different locations to make sure their businesses are out there in the community."

Learn more about Angeles En La Tierra and their upcoming events HERE.