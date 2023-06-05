Sacramento offering $1 million in grants to support start-ups

“The grants will support programs and events to help these change-makers innovate and thrive.”

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is making a million dollars in grant money available for organizations helping start-ups in the city.

“Sacramento’s future depends on our ability to grow the next generation of companies in growth industries like life sciences, clean mobility or Ag tech,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “A modest investment from the City can help our entrepreneurs reach the next level.”

There are two types of grants. One is the Innovation Event Grant, which is worth as much as $15,000. The money can be used to fund one-time or a series of events focused on ideas and knowledge that inspire entrepreneurship and growth of innovative businesses and programs.

Ecosystem Building Grants are the second type. These range between $20,000 and $250,000. The goal is to spark innovation among startups and help set up entrepreneurs for success sooner.

“Sacramento is full of entrepreneurs and small businesses with great ideas looking for opportunities to make them a reality,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Jasso. “The grants will support programs and events to help these change-makers innovate and thrive.”

The City is taking applications through July 17.

