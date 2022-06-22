Sacramento offering up to $9,500 for hybrid, electric car purchases

The Clean Cars 4 All program launched by the city allows eligible residents to trade in their old cars for up to $9,500 toward a new hybrid, or electric ride.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento officials say they want to increase transportation access for low income residents, and they're launching the Clean Cars 4 All program to do just that.

Under the program, eligible residents can trade in older cars that still run on gas for up to $9,500 to pay toward a hybrid or electric vehicle.

Environmental health is also being addressed through the program, city officials say.

"We have technology gaps, we have generational gaps (and) income bracket gaps," Jamie Lemus of Sacramento's Transportation and Climate Change Division told ABC10. "We have to do what we can in order to make these different types of innovative technologies available."

You can find out your eligibility at SacCleanCars4All.org