'My brother should still be alive' | New questions for Sacramento Police Department after shooting, few answers

Shooting victim's brother questions need for a second shot. The Sacramento police declined to release more information, saying the shooting is under investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and witnesses raised questions Wednesday about the fatal shooting of a man by Sacramento police officers. The shooting happened Tuesday in the quad area of an apartment complex near Sacramento State University Tuesday, according to a police department press release.

Police said officers were at the complex to follow up on a shooting from earlier in July. While at the scene, an officer spotted a man matching the description of the previous shooting because of a "distinctive visible tattoo." After officers identified themselves as police, the man allegedly grabbed a gun from his bag and pointed it at the officers, police said.

Police said that, when he did not comply, one of the officers shot him, hitting the suspect "at least once."

The man later died at a hospital. Sacramento police and the coroner's office have yet to release the identity of the man killed, however, Ida Southern told ABC10 that the victim was her brother, Jeremy Southern.

She learned of the shooting after being tagged in a video posted on social media.

"When I watched it and I [saw him] laying on the ground... I just knew," said Ida Southern. "I can't get those images out of my head."

Kendall Cecchettini, a resident at The Crossings, said Jeremy Southern didn't live the complex but was visiting a friend who lived there before he went to the quad area where the confrontation with police happened.

After speaking with other residents who witnessed the event and watching the video circulating on social media, Cecchettini said, "his gun flew a couple feet away... and he started to stand up and could barely move, and they shot him again."

Ida Southern has questions and concerns about why the second shot was fired.

"The first shot, if he had a loaded gun pointed at them, which it shows in pictures and videos, then I can't get mad at the first shot, because everyone knows if you point a gun at the cops [that is] what's going to happen," Ida Southern said. "But the second shot should have never happened. My brother should still be alive."

The Sacramento Police declined a request for an interview about more information saying the incident is still under investigation.

When asked about the timeline of releasing more information, as well as body camera footage, they released the following statement: "Per City Council policy, the Sacramento Police Department has 30 days to release audio and video associated with this incident. The department is working to identify video associated with this incident. This investigation is still active and we will release more information when we are able."

The California Attorney General's website shows Jeremy Southern was "in violation" and had a past record of lewd acts with a minor, coercing a minor for obscene matter and felony incarceration related to these incidents.

"My brother, well [all our family], went through so much traumatizing stuff," Ida Southern said.

She said she hopes that the public will remember her brother as someone who cared for others. Friday would have been his 23rd birthday.

Sacramento State University said Jeremy Southern was not a student at the college. However, many students live at The Crossings apartments complex.

Cecchettini said there has not been a strong police or security presence at The Crossings up to this point, despite car break-ins, gunshot sounds, fires and drug use in the apartment complex and surrounding area.

The Crossings sent residents a message following Tuesday's shooting. They said in the message that the resident "whose guest was the suspect" had their lease terminated.

Following Tuesday's shooting, The Crossings is enforcing a temporary "no guest policy, increased security around the clock and security check points at all property entrances."

ABC10 also reached out to The Crossing apartments for statement and have yet to hear back.

