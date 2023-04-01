x
Sacramento

Storm Watch | Sacramento official announces locations to shelter from weather

Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela released a list of locations across downtown where residents can escape from the atmospheric river storm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For downtown Sacramento residents wanting to shelter from the high winds and heavy storm conditions forecasted this week, City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela released a list of available locations.

Though not official weather respite centers run by local officials, they are still open to the public and provide temporary relief from the outdoors.

Open locations include:

  • DHA - Pat Wright Building, 1725 28th Street
    (Mon - Fri / 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
  • McKinley Library & Tsakopoulos Library Galleria, 828 I Street
    (Tues - Sat / 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Sac LGBT Center, 1015 20th Street
    (Tues & Thurs / 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
  • United Gospel Mission, 400 Bannon Street
    (10 p.m. - 5 a.m.)

