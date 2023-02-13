Sacramento officials open weather respite center through Feb. 17

City and county officials announced the opening of two centers sheltering up to 70 people from cold temperatures, Monday.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Boulevard will open as a weather respite center that can accommodate up to 50 people through Friday morning—including families and pets.

The North Fifth Shelter lobby at 700 North Fifth St. is open for up to 20 people, but the weather shelter is only for adults with no pets allowed.

Both shelters are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they are accepting walk-ups.