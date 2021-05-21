Sacramento city officials warn of data breach on ParkMobile app

Some general account information was accessed in the breach, including license plate numbers, email addresses, and phone numbers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Public Works Department is warning residents of a data breach on its ParkMobile parking app from March 2021.

Department officials say the breach occurred due to a vulnerability in a third-party software used in the ParkMobile app. Some general account information was accessed in the breach, including license plate numbers, email addresses, and phone numbers.

Officials say a small percentage of cases also included home mailing addresses.

Encrypted passwords were also obtained in the breach, but department officials say the encryption keys required to view the passwords was not accessed.

Especially sensitive data like social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and dates of birth are not collected through the app and would not have been obtained in the breach, officials said.

After identifying the weakness in the third-party software officials said they eliminated it and will continue to monitor its systems and security. Any ParkMobile user who would like to change their password is encouraged to do so.

“As the largest parking app in the U.S., the trust of our users is our top priority. Please rest assured we take seriously our responsibility to safeguard the security of our users’ information,” officials wrote in a statement about the breach.

The Public Works Department said it also notified the appropriate law enforcement authorities about the breach.

