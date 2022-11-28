Sacramento opens walk-up warming shelters as temperatures drop to 30s

Sacramento city officials say about 70 people can be accommodated at 2 emergency weather respite centers opening Monday and Tuesday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The lobbies for Sacramento's Outreach and Engagement Center, and the North Fifth Street Shelter will open Monday and Tuesday night as warming centers from 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Sacramento's Outreach and Engagement Center on 3615 Auburn Boulevard can shelter up to 50 people.

The North Fifth Street Shelter on 700 North Fifth St. can shelter up to 20 people, only adults are allowed, and pets are not allowed.

City officials say residents can go directly to the warming centers for accommodation, and the number of nights the centers are open could be extended based on the weather.

Temperatures in Sacramento are forecasted to drop into the mid to low 30s Monday night.

