Two-alarm fire near Sacramento railyards shuts down light rail

A large pallet fire has shut down 12th St. between N B St. and D St.

SACRAMENTO, California — Sacramento firefighters are working to put out a large pallet fire burning north of downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento Fire said the fire is burning at a commercial property near 1200 North B Street. Firefighters first responded to the call about 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

As of 5:15 a.m., the fire looked to be under control, but there were still hot spots and a lot of smoke in the area. ABC10 reporter Kevin John reported the fire looks like it started in a storage area at the business that holds wooden doors. Firefighters were seen removing doors and other debris from the fire.

A fire investigation team is on the scene working to figure out what started the fire.

Incident Info: 2nd Alarm requested for a large wood pallet fire at a commercial property near 1200 North B Street. Light rail has been shut down both directions. @SacPolice assisting with traffic control. pic.twitter.com/0S3EqUVcnO — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 23, 2020

The fire has shut down several streets in the area, including 12th St. between N B St. and D St. Light rail has also been closed in the area.

Sacramento Regional Transit said service is disrupted on the Blue Line between Arden/Del Paso and Cathedral Square. There is a bus bridge in place to help riders.

Drivers looking for a detour around the 12th St. closure can take 16th St. or I-5.